Joe Biden Implies He Would Attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration: ‘I Have Good Manners’

President Joe Biden implied Tuesday that he will attend an inauguration for former President Donald Trump if he wins the election in November against Vice President Kamala Harris.

When a reporter asked Biden if he would attend Trump’s inauguration, he implied that he would attend, adding that he has “good manners.”

“Mr. President, if Trump wins, will you attend his inauguration, sir?” the reporter asked. “For the peaceful transfer of power?”

“If Trump wins…” the reporter added, as he thanked Biden for walking over.

BIDEN on whether he would attend a TRUMP inauguration: “I have good manners, not like him.” pic.twitter.com/PfAaQcWQnA — EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) August 13, 2024

“If Trump wins, will you attend his inauguration?” the reporter asked again.

“I have good manners, not like him,” Biden answered.

A recent poll from InsiderAdvantage and the Trafalgar Group found Trump leading Harris in several important swing states. In Pennsylvania, Trump was reportedly leading Harris by two points, 46 percent to 44 percent, while he led Harris by three points in Nevada, with 48 percent support, while Harris had 45 percent.

In North Carolina, Trump was found to be leading Harris by four points, with 49 percent of support, while Harris received 45 percent.

A Democracy Institute/Daily Express US survey found that Trump appeared to be leading Harris in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. In Michigan, Trump led Harris by three points, with 45 percent of support to 42 percent of support.

The survey also found that in Pennsylvania, Trump led Harris by two points, with 45 percent to 43 percent. In Wisconsin, Trump was found to be leading Harris by four points, 46 percent to 42 percent.