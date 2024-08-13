Trump Campaign Office in Northern Virginia Burglarized

An unknown male suspect burglarized former President Donald Trump’s campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sunday night, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Republican offices are often attacked:

The RNC headquarters in Washington, DC, was reportedly subject to a biological attack in May.

Party headquarters in San Jose, California, was attacked in 2022, followed by an attack on the Seminole County, Florida, Republican Party headquarters.

The suspect in Virginia, whom surveillance video showed to be carrying a backpack and wearing a black baseball cap, appeared to stuff items into the bag during the burglary. He remains on the run.

“We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind,” Sheriff Mike Chapman in a statement.

The Ashburn office is also the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Chapman vowed to investigate the burglary and find the suspect.

