Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick released an ad on Wednesday blasting Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) for “trying to cover up his weakness on border policy” through a hypocritical attack ad on McCormick.

The 30-second ad titled “Bob Got Caught,” underscores reports from the Philadelphia Inquirer and New York Post that reveal Casey owns personal stock of Chinese fentanyl manufacturer Yichang Humanwell via a mutual fund.

Casey notably released advertisements this month attacking McCormick, the former CEO of Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, because it invested $1.7 million in the same Chinese fentanyl producer when McCormick was at Bridgewater Associates’ helm.

“Bob Casey got caught lying,” a narrator states at the top of the ad. “The Philadelphia Inquirer says that Casey personally owns stock in the same Chinese fentanyl producer he attacked McCormick for. The New York Post: Bob Casey Has Stake in Chinese Fentanyl Manufacturer.”

“So why does Bob Casey lie? Casey’s trying to cover up his weakness on border policy,” the narrator continues. “Under Biden, Harris, and Casey, illegal fentanyl is flowing over the border. “

“Bob Casey is too weak to close the border. Vote him out,” the narrator concludes.

In a statement shared via a press release accompanying the ad, McCormick, who has already said he “will not tolerate” Casey’s lies on this matter, blasted the Democrat’s hypocrisy.

“Bob Casey has put his own hypocrisy and lies on display, and it’s proof of why Pennsylvanians are so tired of career politicians,” McCormick said.

“Casey has had 18 years to secure our border and prevent fentanyl from killing 100,000 Americans last year alone—under his weakness, this crisis has worsened beyond imagination,” he added.

On its LinkedIn, Yichang Humanwell states it is the “leading specialty pharmaceutical company in China focusing on R&D, manufacturing, domestic and export business of anesthetic drugs and drugs with other specific features,” as Breitbart News noted.

Casey notably has an investment in the Massachusetts College Portfolio. The group owns shares of Yichang Humanwell, as Breitbart News noted:

According to Open Secrets, in 2018, Casey had “15 assets totaling $442,020 to $1,186,000.” Among the listed assets was the Massachusetts College Portfolio, which had a minimum value of $100,002 and a maximum value of $200,000. The Massachusetts College Portfolio was also among Casey’s listed assets in 2017. Casey’s financial disclosure forms show that, during the calendar years 2017, 2021, and 2023, Casey invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in the Massachusetts College Portfolio through his Fidelity Investments 529 Account. For the calendar year 2020, Casey invested between $50,001 and $100,000 into the Massachusetts College Portfolio through his Fidelity Investments 529 Account.

In another ad responding to Casey, McCormick declared he has “never made any investments in the makers of illegal fentanyl, ever.”

“The fentanyl crisis is because weak politicians, like Bob Casey, left our border wide open, and it’s killing Pennsylvanians,” he added.