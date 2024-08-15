Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared Thursday that he has “no plans to endorse” Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race after reportedly wishing to discuss a potential exchange of an endorsement for a cabinet position with Harris.

The Washington Post was the first to report on Kennedy’s request for a meeting, citing officials within the Kennedy campaign.

In a Wednesday night text reported by the New York Times, Kennedy wrote, “We’ve reached out repeatedly through the highest level intermediaries. We’ve been told that they have no interest in talking with me.”

In a post on X Thursday, Kennedy attacked “Harris’s Democratic Party” that his father, the late U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy, and uncle, the late President John F. Kennedy, would find “unrecognizable.”

VP Harris’s Democratic Party would be unrecognizable to my father and uncle and I cannot reconcile it with my values. The Democratic Party of RFK and JFK was the party of civil liberties and free speech. VP Harris‘s is the party of censorship, lockdowns, and medical coercion.… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 15, 2024

“The Democratic Party of RFK and JFK was the party of civil liberties and free speech. VP Harris‘s is the party of censorship, lockdowns, and medical coercion,” Kennedy, who left the Democrat Party last year, said.

He continued:

Kennedy Democrats were anti-war. Kamala‘s is riddled with neocon warmongers. The RFK/JFK dems were allies of Main Street, cops, firefighters, and working people. VP Harris’s is the Party of Big Tech, Big Pharma and Wall Street. My dad and uncle’s party was the champion of voting rights and fair elections. VP Harris’s is the party of lawfare, disenfranchisement, and the coronation of its candidates by corporate donors and party elites.

He also contrasted the pride his uncle and father took in their debate skills and “ability to articulate a coherent vision for our country” with the attitude of Harris, who is “scared to debate and can’t survive an unscripted interview,” he wrote.

“Instead of outlining a vision, she relies on middleschool tactics – memes, forged headlines, infantile slogans (Joy!) and name calling (‘Republicans are weird’)” he added.

He concluded by writing that while he does not have “plans to endorse” her, he does have “a plan to defeat her.”