Former President Donald Trump has the edge on Vice President Kamala Harris in Arizona, while Republican Kari Lake is locked in a dead heat with Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-AZ) seat, according to an internal poll for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The poll, conducted by Peak Insights and first reported by the National Journal on Thursday, finds Trump at 44 percent in a three-way presidential race. Harris sits in second place with 42 percent of support, while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. follows with 11 percent backing.

Another three percent of respondents are undecided:

In the Senate race, Lake and Gallego were locked at 46 percent apiece, with another eight percent of respondents undecided.

“Ruben Gallego is a Far Left progressive just like Kamala Harris,” the Lake campaign stated in an emailed press release regarding the poll. “They both support open borders and all the bad Biden policies that decimated our economy and made life unaffordable for Arizonans.”

“Donald Trump and Kari Lake will secure the border and get the economy back on track. Arizonans know this,” the campaign added.

The poll was conducted from July 31-August 5 and sampled 800 likely voters in the state. The margin of error is ± 3 percentage points.

The Peak Insights poll shows a different state of affairs in the Senate race compared to a Redfield Wilton Strategies-Telegraph poll and a BSG/GS Strategy Group-Cook Political Report poll, both of which have similar field dates but smaller sample sizes.

The Redfield Wilton Strategies/ Telegraph poll found Gallego leading Lake 42 percent to 36 percent. Another 18 percent were unsure, while four percent would either vote for someone else or sit the election out.

It sampled 670 Arizona voters from July 31-August 3. The margin of error is unclear.

In the Cook Political Report’s poll, released on Thursday, Gallego led Lake 51 percent to 42 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight. The poll, conducted July 26-August 2, included 435 likely voter respondents.

RELATED — Kari Lake Discusses Her Arizona Senate Race

M. Perdie, J. Knudsen / Breitbart News