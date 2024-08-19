Hillary Taunts Trump over Convictions as Crowd Chants: ‘Lock Him Up!’

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton taunted former President Donald Trump over being found guilty on 34 felony counts in a New York City courthouse in May.

“Lock him up!” the crowd at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) chanted in response, the same phrase many Trump supporters chanted about Hillary during the 2016 election.

“Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial, and when he woke up, he made his own kind of history — the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions,” Clinton said.

The DNC later played a video about “convicted felon” Trump:

The Associated Press (AP) reported Trump’s conviction in May:

Donald Trump on Thursday became the first former US president ever convicted of a crime after a New York jury found him guilty on all charges in his hush money case, months before an election that could see him yet return to the White House. The jury found him guilty on each of the 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a payment meant to silence porn star Stormy Daniels. He could in theory be sentenced to four years behind bars for each count but is more likely to receive probation. The 77-year-old Republican, who was released without bail, is now a felon — a historic and startling first in a country where presidents are frequently described as the most powerful man in the world.

Trump is appealing the jury’s decision.

