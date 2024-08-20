RFK Jr.’s Running Mate Admits Campaign Is Considering Joining Forces with Donald Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, says their campaign is considering joining forces with Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Tom Bilyeu on his show, Impact Theory, Shanahan revealed that she trusts “the future” of the United States under the leadership of people such as Trump and his vice presidential pick, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

When questioned about rumors that Kennedy was in talks with either Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign about a “potential endorsement” in exchange for a position in their cabinets, Shanahan said they were “definitely not in talks with Harris” and “definitely never have brought up this idea of an endorsement” with Harris’s campaign.

“There’s two options that we’re looking at, and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump — or we draw, somehow, more votes from Trump,” Shanahan revealed. “Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump, and we walk away from that, and we explain to our base why we’re making this decision.”

“If we’re splitting hairs, I would say that I trust the future of this country more under the leadership of the Trump and the Theos and the JD Vances than I do of the Harrises and Reid Hoffman,” Shanahan added during the interview.

Kennedy has previously announced that he has “no plans to endorse” Harris for president.

In a post on X, Kennedy wrote that the “Democratic Party would be unrecognizable” to his father and uncle.

“VP Harris’s Democratic Party would be unrecognizable to my father and uncle and I cannot reconcile it with my values,” Kennedy wrote. “The Democratic Party of RFK and JFK was the party of civil liberties and free speech. VP Harris’s is the party of censorship, lockdowns, and medical coercion. Kennedy Democrats were anti-war. Kamala’s is riddled with neocon warmongers.”

Kennedy, who initially began his presidential campaign as a Democrat, has slammed the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for having a “rigged” primary system.

He also previously criticized both President Joe Biden and Trump for trampling on people’s liberties during the COVID pandemic and wrote in a post on X on Tuesday that “the COVID pandemic was used to fundamentally change the relationship between US citizens and their government.”

“The government’s public health response was not a medical response, but instead a test of technocratic power,” Kennedy added in his post. “To see how the population would respond to totalitarian edicts masked as medical interventions.” “That is why we are hearing all the hoopla now about monkeypox and bird flu and yet more experimental vaccines. We CANNOT let this happen again. We MUST resist,” he concluded.

Breitbart News reached out to the Kennedy campaign for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Watch the full interview: