Donald Trump Spotlights Biden Impeachment Report in Rare X Post

Former President Donald Trump used the Biden Impeachment Inquiry Report on Wednesday to underscore the contrast between how Democrats aggressively attack him and how Republicans approach opposing President Joe Biden.

Top House Republicans detailed in a 292-page report on Monday that President Joe Biden “engaged in impeachable conduct.” The report, released on the first day of the DNC, received little reaction on Capitol Hill.

It is up to House Speaker Mike Johnson to determine whether or not to take action on the report’s findings. If Johnson launches House impeachment proceedings, it would throw a new wrinkle into the presidential election cycle by forcing Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris to spend time and energy defending an outgoing president.

It is unclear how great a defense Harris and fellow Democrats would mount in light of Biden’s decision not to seek reelection. Full House and Senate impeachment proceedings could take months.

Trump shared a Fox Business segment about the damning report. “And they go after me for NOTHING!,” he said in a rare X post. “‘BIDEN ENGAGED IN IMPEACHABLE CONDUCT.'”

And they go after me for NOTHING! “BIDEN ENGAGED IN IMPEACHABLE CONDUCT” pic.twitter.com/KGmcZ33SlJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2024

The Democrats tried to impeach Trump twice: once while he was president, and another after he left office. Under the Biden-Harris administration, prosecutors launched multiple legal cases against him. In July, Trump survived an assassination attempt after the Secret Service denied him additional protection.

Despite the attacks, Trump is more popular now than he was in August of 2016 and 2020, CNN analyst Harry Enten revealed last week.

Trump’s favorability rating in the RealClearPolitics average is less than one point below his highest approval rating, marked in April, Breitbart reported, while his approval rating in the FiveThirtyEight average is also less than one point behind his greatest approval rating, notched in February.

