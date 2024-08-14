CNN Analyst: Trump More Popular Today than in 2016, 2020

Former President Donald Trump is more popular in August 2024, than he was in August of 2016 and 2020, CNN analyst Harry Enten revealed Tuesday.

The findings suggest Trump has a significant chance to complete the greatest comeback story in modern American politics, despite Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent surge in the polls. Trump’s favorability rating compared to the last two election cycles:

August, 2024: 44 percent

August, 2020: 41 percent

August, 2016: 33 percent

“The bottom line is Kamal Harris is doing better in the polls but there is a long way to go,” Enten said. “The polls can shift”

Enten also pointed out enthusiasm among Democrats to vote for Harris dropped one point (61 percent) compared to enthusiasm among Democrat voters in May for Biden (62 percent).

In contrast, enthusiasm among Republicans to vote for Trump increased two points from May (58 percent) to August (60 percent).

3 caution points for Democrats… 1. Trump wins if the difference between the polls at this point & the result matches what we saw in 2016 or 2020.

2. Trump's more popular now than at this pt in 2016 or 2020.

3. Dems don't say they're more likely to vote now than in May pic.twitter.com/E0zfPCyKS9 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) August 13, 2024

The findings appear to confirm that Trump’s favorability and approval ratings approached their highest mark on record, according to RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight.

Trump’s favorability rating in the RealClearPolitics average is less than one point below his highest approval rating, marked in April, Breitbart reported last week, while Trump’s approval rating in FiveThirtyEight average is also less than one point behind his greatest approval rating, notched in February.

Trump’s popularity comes on the back of several federal legal battles, a conviction in New York State court, and a failed assassination attempt against his life, earning him the nickname, “Teflon Don.”

Americans reflect positively upon his presidency, additional polling shows. It appears the longer Trump is out of office, the more Americans view his presidency positively, the New York Times reported in April, based on a Times and Siena College survey.

The economy, the number one 2024 issue, and especially the soaring prices under the direction of the Biden-Harris administration, appear to be the main driver of the positive reflection, the poll found.

According to a recent Financial Times and University of Michigan Ross School of Business poll, only one in four voters rated the economy under the Biden-Harris administration as “excellent” or “good,” while 42 percent said it would be “much” or “somewhat” improved if Trump wins in November.

Only 33 percent said the same under a potential Harris presidency.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.