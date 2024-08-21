CHICAGO, Illinois — Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein told Breitbart News in an exclusive on-camera interview she believes the “Deep State” is making the decisions in the Biden administration. She also predicted that Vice President Kamala Harris’s “ship” would “sink.”

Breitbart News videographer Matthew Perdie caught up with Stein after her rally at the Grace Church of Logan Square in Chicago that countered the second night of the Democratic National Convention just miles away from the United Center.

WATCH — Jill Stein: Kamala-Mania Is a LIE, We’ve Seen This Before:

Perdie asked Stein what her reaction was when Democrats nominated Harris to be at the top of the ticket despite her not receiving one vote in the Democrat primary.

Stein said she saw the swap of Harris for Biden at the top of the ticket as “inevitable.”

“The Joe Biden balloon was going to pop because they had circled the wagons around him — you know, he who has not been able to think clearly, or, you know, carry on a conversation or even read from a teleprompter,” Stein said.

“You know this man was not fit to be president. He’s not fit to be president right now. You don’t want this guy woken up at 2:00 a.m. by the hotline, and there’s some emergency that has to be solved,” Stein continued. “Who’s making the decisions here? You know, it’s not people who’ve been elected. It’s the deep state. It is his staff.”

Stein added that Biden, who “shouldn’t be in office,” “crashed and burned” before she torched Harris and predicted her candidacy would end in ruin.

“Well, they’re going to do the same thing with Kamala Harris because we’ve all seen her,” Stein said. “We’ve had four years to see her in action and before that as well. She had to drop out of the primary in 2020 because there was no support for her whatsoever. She was going to have a really humiliating result in her own home state of California.”

“So it’s just a matter of time; That ship, too, is going to sink. The Democrats have just cooked their own goose here,” Stein emphasized.

She then blasted the party as a whole, saying everyday Americans are “pissed off” over empty promises Democrats consistently break.

“The Democrats make all kinds of promises they don’t keep,” Stein said. “The Republicans don’t even make those promises, except perhaps to their big donors. But the Democrats are making promises to everyday working people that they betray all the time.”

“So people are really angry at them and are voting against the Democrats, not because they necessarily love the other alternatives, but because they’re really pissed off at the Democrats,” she added.

WATCH — Jill Stein: Kamala Harris Should “Retire” Instead of Serving “Economic Elites”: