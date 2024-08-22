WATCH — ‘Scripted Bulls**t’: Kamala Harris’s Phone Call with Tim Walz Before His DNC Speech Blasted as ‘Fake’

A video of Vice President Kamala Harris encouraging Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz before his speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois, is getting blasted online.

The clip, which Harris shared on Wednesday, shows her calling Walz and asking him how he is feeling before taking the stage. She then tells the radical leftist that he will be “fantastic” during his speech.

“I’m ready; thanks for the opportunity. It’s gonna be electric in there, and the messages this entire week are so great. So, go down there and deliver a freedom speech,” he replies. Harris then tells him to “feel the love in the room” and that it is “a special night for you.”

Walz then says he is looking forward to it. “I think the Minnesotans are gonna be pretty jazzed up”:

However, social media users claimed it was a staged conversation, with X user Mike Sperrazza writing, “More staged, scripted bullshit.”

“They are always fake because they really do not know how to be real,” another person commented, while someone else said, “Oh my word… I can’t take much more of this amateur play we’re being forced to watch. Drop the curtain in November, PLEASE.”

In another recent clip, Walz and Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, appear to help her find a bag of Doritos, Breitbart News reported Sunday.

The video shows the trio in the aisles of a Sheetz convenience store:

In another video, Harris is standing inside a Sheetz with Emhoff and then walks off in search of chips.

Emhoff then appears to hand her a bag of chips:

Kamala Harris stops at Sheetz, immediately goes full cringe pic.twitter.com/B1VolywQEK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2024

Wednesday was the third night of the DNC. Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle noted that party members spent the first two days “griping” about former President Donald Trump, who is running against Harris and Walz with his vice presidential pick, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

“On Wednesday, all eyes will be on the pathological liar Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris selected as her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz,” he reported. “Walz has demonstrably lied about his service record in the Minnesota National Guard, claiming falsely, multiple times, that he served ‘in war’ and inflating his rank upon retirement.”

Harris is expected to accept the Democrats’ nomination on Thursday evening, but Breitbart News pointed out that she has not done one interview, given one press conference, or shared many policy details since she joined the race on July 21.