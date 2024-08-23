PHOTO: Donald Trump Highlights Disastrous Biden-Harris ‘Accomplishments’

Former President Donald Trump highlighted in a social media post Friday several “accomplishments” of the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration.

Trump’s infographic featured a list of things the Democrat president and vice president have allowed on their watch. Some of the points were inflation, which is hurting citizens, and the violent crime sweeping the nation:

Americans continue feeling the strain of inflation as consumer prices have soared 20.2 percent since Biden and Harris took office, Breitbart News reported August 15.

In June, Biden and other Democrats claimed crime had dropped, basing it on an FBI report. However, a Breitbart News fact check of the claim found it to be false.

“Biden and his fellow Democrats do not mention that thousands of police precincts are not reporting crime data to the FBI,” the outlet said.

Trump’s recent post said the Biden-Harris administration allowed 15 million illegal aliens into the country.

However, a Breitbart News report on Thursday clarified:

A factsheet report released by the House Committee on Homeland Security Republicans this week highlighted the more than 170,000 nationwide migrant encounters in July. According to the committee factsheet released on Wednesday, the total of nationwide encounters under the Biden-Harris administration climbed to 10.1 million. That total did not include the roughly two million known got-aways recorded by CBP since the start of fiscal year 2021.

During her speech on the final night of the Democrat National Convention (DNC) on Thursday, Harris claimed she believes everyone has a right to safety, dignity, and justice, but ignored the fact that numerous Americans have been targeted by illegal aliens under her watch.

Trump, who chose Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) as his running mate, is running against Harris for the White House in 2024. Harris chose radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) as her running mate.