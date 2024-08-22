Vice President Kamala Harris (D) said Thursday she believes every person has the right to safety, dignity, and justice, but she ignored the fact that numerous Americans have been targeted by illegal aliens under her watch.

During her speech on the final night of the Democrat National Convention (DNC), Harris said, “I believe everyone has a right to safety, to dignity, and to justice”:

KAMALA HARRIS: "I believe everyone has a right to safety, to dignity, and to justice." *** *** Unless you're one of the countless American citizens who have been victimized — or worse — by an illegal alien Kamala ferried into the country, then you're out of luck. pic.twitter.com/lfzdrJFbJd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2024

However, the war room X account of former President Donald Trump’s campaign commented on her statement, writing, “Unless you’re one of the countless American citizens who have been victimized — or worse — by an illegal alien Kamala ferried into the country, then you’re out of luck.”

The faces of some of the innocent people who were kiIIed by illegals who shouldn’t have been in our country. Kamala is our border czar. She’s responsible for this.#SayTheirNames pic.twitter.com/dseZAe7EVR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 22, 2024

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data shows that Harris has overseen more than ten million known illegal border crossings during her time working with President Joe Biden (D), Breitbart News reported Monday.

The outlet continued:

When Harris was tasked with fixing the border crisis, monthly immigrant encounters “surpassed even the highest month” recorded under the Trump administration, the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) research wing said Monday, citing CBP data. … Since Biden and Harris took office, a whopping 10.1 million illegal immigrants crossed into the U.S. from Mexico — and that is just the amount that officials know about.

In March 2023, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appeared unable to say the number of Americans who had been killed or attacked by illegal aliens since Biden assumed office in 2021, according to Breitbart News.

Mayorkas later said that American deaths at the hands of illegal immigrants “should not be politicized.”

During his speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July, Trump highlighted the plight of Angel Families and their loved ones who were allegedly killed by illegal aliens under Biden’s watch, Breitbart News reported.

“This is my vow: I will not let these killers and criminals into our country,” Trump stated.

It is important to note that Harris chose radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) as her running mate, while Trump chose Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) as his running mate.