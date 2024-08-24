NYT Warns Democrats: ‘Joy’ Will Not Win Election for Kamala Harris

The left-wing New York Times is warning Democrats that “joy” is not a political strategy that will put Vice President Kamala Harris (D) in the White House.

Following the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Patrick Healy wrote in his opinion piece that the convention’s message for the nation, if it were to be placed on a bumper sticker, would say “HARRIS IS JOY.”

Healy continued:

Don’t get me wrong — there are many worse things than joy — but I cringed a little in the convention hall Tuesday night when Bill Clinton said Harris would be “the president of joy.” Joy is the new “fetch” from “Mean Girls” — Democrats are bent on making the word happen. But joy is not a political strategy. And God is not a political strategy. The good news for Democrats is that Harris seems to understand this. Americans want her to lower their household costs and make it easier to find housing. Being our joyful Momala is not going to win the election.

Harris was the least “electable” among potential Democrats to replace President Joe Biden (D) on the 2024 ticket, writers from the Times found in July, according to Breitbart News.

“The Times analysis found Harris was the ‘most risky’ and least viable candidate, while Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA), in contrast, would be the most likely to beat former President Donald Trump,” the outlet said in July.

The Times reported recently that Harris’s rise in several polls since she replaced Biden is attributable to her becoming the “generic” Democrat candidate, Breitbart News pointed out.

On Tuesday, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said the “joy and vibes” surrounding Harris and her choice of radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) as her running mate “is a cover-up for the fact that their policies are a disaster for the American people.”

He added, “I don’t call them the party of joy; that’s all fake, that’s all politics. I mean, look, you got presidential politics. They knifed Joe Biden, he’s out, and now you have a situation where they’re trying to rebrand Kamala Harris because she’s been one of the more unlikable figures in national politics.”

On top of that, Robert Davi highlighted the “Kamala Cackle Cover-Up,” as Breitbart News covered.

