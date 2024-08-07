DAVI: Hollywood’s ‘Joyous’ Kamala Cackle Cover-Up

I’ve been an actor and director in Hollywood almost my entire life. It is a world of make-believe, not only on screen but off. There’s nothing that makes executives more nervous than a first-time director with no experience….someone in charge of the entire production who has never been in charge. But Hollywood has solved that problem over and over again by surrounding the first-timer with all the right people from the cinematographer to the production designer to the writers and on and on.

We all know Hollywood’s involvement with the left. We all understand their goal. So what do they do with the political equivalent of a “first- timer” with no executive experience, an unlikability factor that’s through the roof, an inability to improv or go off script, not to mention a cackle that makes fingernails on a chalkboard a sound to fall asleep to?

It’s simple. It’s a rebrand. The cackle is simply one word: JOY. You’ve already started to hear it and you will continue to hear it until November. Ignore her policies. Ignore her record. Ignore everything about her. Kamala Harris is filled with JOY.

WATCH THE MONTAGE OF JOY

MSNBC, CNN

Rebrand complete. Throw in the immense value of teleprompters at every turn and a complicit media that doesn’t push her to do any interviews or go off script and you’ve got yourself a movie.

Don’t watch it.