Poll: Donald Trump Overtakes Kamala Harris Among Independents

Former President Donald Trump has overtaken Vice President Kamala Harris among independents, the latest weekly survey — taken after the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois — from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “In November 2024, who do you plan to vote for in the presidential election” and listed Trump, Harris, independent candidate Cornel West, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein as options. Notably, this survey was taken after independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump.

Overall, Harris — whom many believe is at the end of the honeymoon period of her campaign — leads Trump by two percentage points, 47 percent to Trump’s 45 percent. Notably, she led Trump by three points the week prior.

One percent goes to Stein, while West receives zero percent support. Five percent across the board remain unsure.

While Trump predictably leads among Republicans and Harris leads among Democrats, Trump has regained a solid lead among independents, as 42 percent choose him compared to 37 percent who support Harris — a five-percent gap.

That reflects a slow swing in Trump’s direction over the past few weeks, as Harris initially overtook the lead among independents — a lead that reduced to a tie three weeks ago with 36 percent support each and a one-point advantage for Trump the week after. Last week, the two tied with 38 percent support from this group. In other words, Trump’s support among independents — following the DNC and RFK Jr. dropping out — has grown four points in the last week alone.

Another two percent of independents go for Stein, while one percent choose West. Two percent say they “would not vote” if those were the options — down from six percent who said the same last week.

It should be noted that this survey comes as both West and Stein encouraged Democrats to “abandon Harris” during the DNC.

“And the Democratic Party’s living in illusion and self-deception if they think that they can enable genocide and walk around as if they have moral authority,” West said, referring to the free Palestine movement.

When asked if he is calling for Democrat voters to abandon Harris, West told Breitbart News, “We are calling for more than that.”

Another 13 percent of independents are “not sure” whom they would support — up from the nine percent who said the same last week.

This survey was taken August 25-27, 2024, among 1,555 U.S. adult citizens.

The DNC clearly failed to help Harris generate enthusiasm and support.

During the convention, Stein said she was “especially grateful to Abandon Biden, now Abandon Harris” for their “incredible courage, for your vision, for your unstoppable determination here to stand up and lead the way forward, not only to stop genocide but also to hold our highest officers of the land, to hold the White House and its occupants accountable for genocide.”

“Do not think for a moment that the Democratic Party is the answer to fascism,” she said.

“It would be more accurate to say it is the cause of fascism. Why is that? It’s because the Democrats have pushed this policy, the so-called neoliberal agenda of privatization, of austerity, of major tax giveaways to the super-wealthy, and of endless war,” she added.

