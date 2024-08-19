Jill Stein Demands Democrats ‘Abandon Harris’: Democrat Party ‘Is the Cause of Fascism’

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein urged Democrats to “abandon” presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday.

“If you vote for genocide, you are consenting to it and you are enabling it. Don’t let them talk you out of your humanity,” Stein said in an X post alongside a video.

“Thank you to Abandon Biden – now Abandon Harris – for showing how we can use our voices and our votes to demand an end to genocide!” she continued:

During her remarks, Stein said she was “especially grateful to Abandon Biden, now Abandon Harris” for their “incredible courage, for your vision, for your unstoppable determination here to stand up and lead the way forward, not only to stop genocide but also to hold our highest officers of the land, to hold the White House and its occupants accountable for genocide.”

She added:

Because, without that, there is no democracy. So, Abandon Biden, Abandon Harris, thank you so much for what you’re doing, not just for the Arab-American community, not just for the Palestinian community, but for all Americans. You are helping us assert our democracy again, our democracy that is on life support.

She later called out Harris for failing to have “a single challenging interview yet.”

“Nor a press conference,” she continued:

So, you can be sure the honeymoon will not last because the policies are what they are, because this person has a track record that has put Americans into this moment of despair, this moment of struggle, this moment of agony. That agony is in our foreign policy, and that agony is in our domestic policy. That agony is very much a product of the Republican and Democratic parties.

“Do not think for a moment that the Democratic Party is the answer to fascism,” she asserted.

“It would be more accurate to say it is the cause of fascism. Why is that? It’s because the Democrats have pushed this policy, the so-called neoliberal agenda of privatization, of austerity, of major tax giveaways to the super-wealthy, and of endless war,” she added.

Stein is not the only one calling for Democrats to “Abandon Harris,” as fellow third-party presidential candidate Cornel West sent the same message on Monday, participating in the pro-Palestinian protest outside of the DNC.

As Breitbart News reported:

When asked if he is calling for Democrat voters to abandon Harris, West said, “We are calling for more than that.” “We want Palestinians to be free. We want them to live a life of dignity and decency. We want them to be free of this genocidal assault, and I want the children to have smiles on their faces rather than bodies blown apart. That’s what we really want, and that’s true for oppressed people around the world,” he said, adding he wants that in places such as Haiti, Sudan, Congo, the south side of Chicago, and Brazil.

WATCH — “Abandon Harris”: Cornel West Urges Pro-Palestinians Across the Country, World to Act Against VP



