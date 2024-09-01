Sen Ted Cruz (R-TX) called out Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent “scripted” CNN interview, noting that leftists are not put off by the fact that she has switched her positions “because they know she’s lying.”

In one of the latest episodes of his podcast “Verdict,” co-hosted with Ben Ferguson, Cruz blasted Harris’s line claiming her “values have not changed.”

WATCH — Harris on Policy Flips: “My Values Have Not Changed,” We Implemented Values Behind Green New Deal:

“And actually, at some level, that’s the truest statement she made the entire interview because Kamala Harris is a radical leftist,” the senator said. “She is extreme. And she still believes all this stuff. And you know what? It’s the reason why nobody on the left is unhappy that she’s suddenly running away from her positions because they know she’s lying.”

Following the Thursday airing of her interview, critics took to social media to juxtapose the vice president’s previously held positions to her latest ones, including her flip-flop on a potential ban on fracking:

Kamala Harris co-sponsored the Green New Deal and said “there’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.” Does Kamala still want to ban fracking? Kamala Harris: “No” Minutes later…Kamala Harris says in SAME INTERVIEW: “My values have NOT changed” Kamala=BAN FRACKING pic.twitter.com/GrBx0m6avC — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) August 30, 2024

In an attempt to defend herself, Harris told CNN’s Dana Bash that “[the U.S.] should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, as an example. That value has not changed. My value around what we need to do to secure our border. That value has not changed.”

“I spent two terms as the attorney general of California prosecuting transnational criminal organizations, violations of American laws regarding the passage — illegal passage of guns, drugs, and human beings across our border,” she continued. “My values have not changed”:

#BREAKING: CNN releases the FIRST clip of their Kamala Harris and Tim Walz interview. What a joke. Dana Bash: “Generally speaking, how should voters look at some of the changes that you've made that you've explained some of here in your policy? Is it because you have more… pic.twitter.com/ysaZ3bFvRn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 29, 2024

On “Verdict,” Cruz went after the Democrat nominee’s mishandling of the southern border and claimed that “none of her radical supporters believe for a moment she’s right”:

Let’s be clear. Border Czar Kamala Harris was in charge of this invasion. It happened on her watch, and if, God forbid, she becomes president, it will get worse. And everyone gets the joke. All the leftists know she still believes all this stuff. She just has to say some more conservative things in the campaign to fool the gullible voters, but none of her radical supporters believe for a moment she’s right.

“Her values have not changed,” he added. “She still believes every word of that montage, and God forbid, if she’s in the Oval Office, she’ll do all of that and more. Unlike Joe Biden. Joe Biden is a senile puppet. Kamala Harris is a true believer.”