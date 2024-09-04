Forecast: Donald Trump’s Chances Greater than Kamala Harris’s Nationally

A 2024 presidential election forecast from statistician Nate Silver on Tuesday shows that former President Donald Trump’s chances of winning are 13 percent higher than Vice President Kamala Harris’s nationally.

According to Silver’s forecast, Trump’s chance of winning the election is 56.7 percent — the highest since July 31 — while Harris’s chance of winning is 43 percent.

Forbes reported Friday that betting markets have Trump on the rise despite recent polls favoring Harris.

Forbes noted that Trump’s gains came after former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump.

Trump, who was about two points behind Harris after the Democratic National Convention (DNC), has gained some ground among bookmakers the past week since Kennedy endorsed the former president and suspended his campaign:

C-SPAN

