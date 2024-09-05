A 2024 presidential election poll released Thursday shows former President Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris among veterans by 10 percentage points — 51 percent to 41 percent.

The poll by Semafor, showed that Democrat efforts to smear the former president’s support for veterans is not working.

WATCH — John McCain’s Son Acts Outraged by Trump in Arlington Cemetery… Where His Dad Filmed Ad Footage:

Democrats recently accused Trump of using Arlington Cemetery as a campaign ad backdrop after Gold Star families invited him to participate in a solemn Labor Day ceremony honoring their loved ones who died in the Biden-Harris administration’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Trump laid a wreath in honor of the 13 service members who were killed, and afterwards met with their families in Section 60 (the section reserved for members of the Global Wars on Terror), as well as service members who were wounded during the disastrous withdrawal.

Democrats accused Trump of politicizing the cemetery and claimed that his videography team violated media rules, but ignored videos of former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden also being filmed in the cemetery.

WATCH — Gabbard: Trump Was Grieving with Families at Arlington, It Was a “Grave and Somber Remembrance”:

Democrats have also pushed a report that claimed that Trump called World War II veterans buried in Normandy, France, “suckers and losers” — despite no sources for the report going on the record.

While the poll focused on Trump, there has also been controversy due to Harris’s vice-presidential pick of Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), who falsely claimed he was a retired command sergeant major — one rank above the one he actually retired at. He also falsely claimed he was “in war” when he has never deployed to a combat zone. Furthermore, he retired after he released a statement saying his unit would likely be called to deploy to Iraq and vowing to go, but then submitting his retirement papers before his unit deployed.

The new poll also showed that Trump is leading Harris among active-duty veterans 49 percent to 44 percent. The poll was conducted by Change Research for Veterans for Responsible Leadership among 1,703 likely voters between August 23-29. Trump’s visit to Arlington was on August 26.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on “X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.