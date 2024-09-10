15 Debate Rules: What to Know for the Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris Showdown

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to square off for their first and potentially only presidential debate on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC News.

Both campaigns and ABC News negotiated and agreed to several rules leading up to the debate following President Joe Biden’s departure from the race.

The most notable rule is muted mics while the other nominee speaks. The rule originated from Biden’s negotiated parameters for his debates with Trump. Harris does not like the muted mic rule because it seemed to benefit Trump during the first debate while exposing Biden’s gaffe-prone performance.

Preparing to debate Trump is like “trying to prepare for Floyd Mayweather or Muhammad Ali,” Trump adviser Jason Miller told reporters Monday. “You just — you don’t know what angle they’re going to come at you with. You don’t know what style of contrast that they’re going to deliver.”

Below is a 15-point list of debate rules and parameters, according to ABC News:

90-minute debate Anchors Linsey Davis and David Muir will moderate Two commercial breaks No audience in the room Only the moderators will ask questions Microphones will only be live for the candidate whose turn it is to speak No opening statements Two minutes to answer each question with a two-minute rebuttal One minute for a follow-up, clarification, or response Via a coin flip, Trump selected to give the last closing statement Harris selected the right podium position No props No pre-written notes Each will have a pen, a pad of paper, and a bottle of water Campaign staff will not coach candidates during commercial breaks

