Neighbors in North Carolina were apparently scared of the man accused of trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

When speaking of the suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, a neighbor said he was slightly “cuckoo” and multiple people were afraid of him, the New York Post reported Monday.

The anonymous woman claimed to have known him for about 20 years when he lived in Greensboro. She also expressed disbelief that the suspect, who is a Democrat, would try to shoot Trump. The neighbor also claimed to have seen him with several firearms.

“I’ve seen the guns myself and all, and, yeah, they had a lot of guns and stuff over there, and, yeah, a lot of people were afraid of him back in the day,” she commented.

Trump was reported to be safe after what the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said was an apparent second assassination attempt against Trump this year, Breitbart News reported Sunday. The first attempt was in Butler, Pennsylvania, as Trump was speaking during a rally. A bullet hit Trump in his right ear and left his face bloodied.

Sunday’s incident happened as he was golfing on his course in West Palm Beach. However, Secret Service agents reportedly saw Routh with a scoped rifle and opened fire on him, the Post article said.

The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later on I-95:

“He had set up a GoPro camera on the fence apparently to record the shooting and built a makeshift sniper’s nest in the hedges at the edge of the golf course, waiting for Trump to come into view,” the outlet noted.

Routh reportedly had a Biden-Harris bumper sticker on the back of his truck at his residence in Hawaii, Breitbart News reported Monday:

“The attempted assassination against Trump was the second in just over two months. In the first attempt, the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, had virtually no social media profile; in this case, Routh was a leftist who hated Trump and supported Kamala Harris,” the article said.

It is also important to note that Federal Election Commission records show that Routh previously made 19 donations to Democrats through ActBlue, the Democrats’ fundraising platform, per Breitbart News.