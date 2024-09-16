REPORT: Would-be Trump Assassin Had Biden-Harris Bumper Sticker

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, the alleged attempted assassin who was apprehended Sunday after trying to kill former President Donald Trump, reportedly had a Harris-Biden bumper sticker on a truck outside his home in Hawaii.

The New York Post reported:

The alleged gunman who targeted former President Trump had a Biden-Harris bumper sticker on the back of a pickup truck at his home in Kaaawa, Hawaii. Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, frequently posted about politics online and has exclusively donated to Democratic candidates and causes since 2019.

Getty Images published a photograph of Routh’s home in which the truck, with the bumper sticker, are visible below.

The attempted assassination against Trump was the second in just over two months. In the first attempt, the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, had virtually no social media profile; in this case, Routh was a leftist who hated Trump and supported Kamala Harris.

He was also obsessed with the Ukraine War — on the Ukrainian side — and was interviewed by the New York Times about his efforts to recruit volunteers to travel to Ukraine to fight against Russia in the war.

Politicians across the spectrum condemned the attempted assassination, though the media continued Sunday to blame Trump, and not Democrats, for supposedly inflammatory rhetoric that, they said, were responsible for political violence. Not one media outlet examined its own rhetoric or that of Kamala Harris and the Democrats against Trump.

