Trump Assassination Suspect Donated 19 Times to Democrats

The suspect apprehended for reportedly attempting to kill former President Donald Trump on Sunday has a history of donating to Democrat political campaigns.

Beginning in the 2020 election cycle in which ultimately Trump battled Joe Biden for the presidency, Ryan Routh of Hawaii made 19 donations to Democrats through ActBlue, the Democrats’ fundraising platform, according to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by Breitbart News.

Routh’s 19 donations were small — the largest only $25 to Beto for America, a political action committee supporting Beto O’Rourke’s ill-fated presidential run — and totaled $144.40. Those donations supported Democrat candidates as diverse as Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, and Tom Steyer.

Routh’s donations shed more light on his motivations as media and Americans across the country scramble to learn more about the suspect.

Social media accounts reportedly belonging to Routh have already been hidden by social media platforms, although many users had already begun to archive his posts.

Donald Trump Jr. and others have highlighted some of Routh’s most shocking posts. “Sounds like this psychopath spends a lot of time watching leftwing propaganda,” Trump Jr. tweeted Sunday.

The suspect, who has said he is unemployed, is a fanatical supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia, traveling around the world to recruit volunteers regardless of nationality to fight for Ukraine.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.