Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday called for Americans to be “criminally charged” if they engage in speech that sounds like Russian propaganda.

“I also think there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda, and whether they should be civilly or even in some cases, criminally charged, is something that would be a better deterrence,” she told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in an interview.

Maddow brought up recent actions taken by the Biden-Harris Justice and State Departments against Russians who were allegedly pushing pro-Russian propaganda through a Canadian-owned media company based in Tennessee that worked with podcasters popular with conservatives and Independent audiences. The Biden administration also accused Russian entities of trying to influence the 2024 presidential election through websites that looked like legitimate news websites.

Although the Justice Department said in an indictment that the podcasters were deceived and did not know the Tennessee-based company they were working with was also being paid by Russians, the left has accused them of being Russian agents simply for not supporting the Ukraine War.

Clinton’s call for Americans to be criminally charged for “parrot[ing] Russian talking points” would apply to anyone who voiced opinions baselessly deemed to be Russian propaganda.

Clinton also accused Republican members of Congress of going “to the floor of Congress” and parroting “Russian talking points.”

She struck a more ominous tone, suggesting action should be taken.

“I think we need to uncover all of the connections and make it very clear that you could vote however you want, but we are not going to let adversaries, whether it is Russia, China, Iran, or anybody else, basically try to influence Americans as to how we should vote in picking our leaders,” she said.

