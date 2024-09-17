North Carolina Mail-in Ballot Requests Get More Favorable for Republicans

Mail-in-ballot requests in North Carolina are becoming more favorable for Republicans, indicating who is energized to vote in the presidential election.

Republican mail-in-ballot requests increased by 3.21 percent from 2020, according to Michael Pruser’s estimate on Tuesday, while Democrat mail-in-ballot requests decreased by 8.02 percent.

Among white voters, mail-in-ballot requests increased by 6.29 percent. Among black voters, they decreased by 7.17 percent.

Mail-in-ballot requests in Pennsylvania are also looking favorable for Republicans. Cliff Maloney, founder of The Pennsylvania Chase, reported Tuesday that Democrats are down 303,016 requests compared to 2020:

“Three-hundred-and-three thousand. I want patriots across America to remember this number whenever they’re not feeling optimistic about the 2024 election,” Maloney told Breitbart News on Tuesday. “This is how many mail-in ballot requests Democrats are down in Pennsylvania. Yes, Republicans are down, as well, but we’re only down 50,000,”

“But, you’re talking about a 250,000 request difference from where we were at this time in 2020,” he continued. “This is why I’m optimistic; if we put in the hard work, we will win, and it’s why I’m proud of the work we’ve done so far to get to this point.”

Pennsylvania and North Carolina are at the center of the 2024 election. Whoever wins the Keystone State, political pundits say, wins the election due to the size of its Electoral College, which has a value of 19 points. If Trump wins North Carolina, the Harris campaign will face tremendous pressure to defend Georgia and the Rust Belt states, especially Pennsylvania.