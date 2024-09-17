Nolte: Kamala Harris Way Down in Early Ballot Requests in Pennsylvania Compared to 2020

With 50 days to go until the 2024 presidential election, mail-in ballots requested from Democrats in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania are way down compared to 2020.

Cliff Maloney, founder of the The Pennsylvania Chase, reported the numbers from the Pennsylvania Secretary of State on Tuesday:

With 50 days to go in 2020, Democrats had already requested 1,101,962 mail-in ballots.

With 50 days to go in 2024, Democrats have requested only 798,946 mail-in ballots.

According to my public school math skills, Kamala is down 303,016 mail-in ballots compared to four years ago in a state where we are told President Joe Biden won by a mere 81,660 votes.

Republican mail-in ballots are also lagging but nowhere near as much.

With 50 days to go in 2020, Republicans had requested 376,956 mail-in ballots.

With 50 days to go in 2024, Republicans have requested 321,077 mail-in ballots.

That’s a difference of -55,879.

That means Kamala is running a net deficit of 247,137 mail-in ballot requests.

Also, Democrats have only requested 72 percent of the ballots that were requested 50 days out in 2020, compared to 85 percent for the GOP.

There are a few caveats here… Voters in Pennsylvania have about six more weeks to request a mail-in ballot. So, Democrats might pick up the pace in the coming weeks.

Also, in 2020, although Democrats had requested only 1,101,946 mail-in ballots 50 days out, by election day, Democrats had requested a total of 1,794,448 ballots compared to the GOP’s total of 693,670.

Nevertheless, the Trump campaign should feel better about these early results than the Harris campaign.

“Three-hundred-and-three thousand. I want patriots across America to remember this number whenever they’re not feeling optimistic about the 2024 election,” Maloney told Breitbart News. “This is how many mail-in ballot requests Democrats are down in Pennsylvania. Yes, Republicans are down as well, but we’re only down 50,000,”

“But, you’re talking about a 250,000 request difference from where we were at this time in 2020,” he added. “This is why I’m optimistic; if we put in the hard work, we will win, and it’s why I’m proud of the work we’ve done so far to get to this point.”

Obviously, one major difference between 2020 and 2024 was the pandemic. A lot of people, primarily dumb Democrats who believe outlets like CNN tell the truth, were scared to vote in person.

While these ballots will have to be returned before they are counted as votes, these requests do offer a snapshot, especially an enthusiasm snapshot, that might be more accurate than the polling out of Pennsylvania, which shows the race is dead even.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.