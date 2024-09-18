Poll: Donald Trump’s Favorability Has Risen, Kamala Harris’s Has Sunk Since August

Former President Donald Trump’s favorability is on the rise, while Vice President Kamala Harris’s trends in a negative direction, Gallup polling revealed Wednesday.

The polling suggests Trump is gaining momentum during the most pivotal months before Election Day, overcoming Harris’s so-called “honeymoon” phase, which she experienced after replacing President Joe Biden atop the ticket by winning zero Democrat primary votes.

Gallup polling found:

Trump’s favorability is up five points since August : 46 percent (+5), Unfavorable: 53 percent (-2).

: 46 percent (+5), Unfavorable: 53 percent (-2). Harris’s favorability is down three points since August : 44 percent (-3), Unfavorable: 54 percent (+5).

: 44 percent (-3), Unfavorable: 54 percent (+5). Independents appear to be fueling the diverging trends. Trump holds a 16-point advantage over Harris in favorability rating among independents: Trump: 44-53 percent (net: -9), Harris: 35-60 percent (net: -25).

Gallup reported that Trump is outperforming his 2020 and 2016 campaigns:

Trump is currently viewed better than he was at a similar point in the 2020 and 2016 campaigns, while Harris’ positive rating is on par with Biden’s in 2020 and well above Clinton’s in 2016. Beyond Trump, Clinton and Biden, only George H.W. Bush in 1992 and Mitt Romney in 2012 earned a favorable score of less than 50%. … Nearly identical percentages of U.S. adults rate Donald Trump (46%) and Kamala Harris (44%) favorably in Gallup’s latest Sept. 3-15 poll, during which the candidates debated for the first time. Both candidates, however, have higher unfavorable than favorable ratings. Trump’s unfavorable rating is seven percentage points higher than his favorable score, and Harris’ is 10 points higher. Harris’ bump in favorability after her unexpected nomination as the Democratic presidential nominee has moderated somewhat, while Trump’s favorability is up five points since last month, returning to the level he was at in June.

The poll sampled 1,007 Americans from September 3-15, 2024, with a ± four percent margin of error.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.