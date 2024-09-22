Two grandchildren of former President Donald Trump delighted the audience at his rally on Saturday in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Trump, who is running for the White House in 2024 against Vice President Kamala Harris (D), brought Carolina and Luke, two children of his son Eric and daughter-in-law Lara Trump, onstage one at a time so they could share special messages, Fox News reported.

“Can I ask Carolina to come up? Is that possible?” the former president said as the crowd cheered. When he held her up to the microphone, the five-year-old girl slightly misspoke and said, “Make American great again.”

The audience then erupted into cheers and applause, while Trump told his granddaughter, “That was great, honey.” When Trump took the stage again, he asked the crowd if they would like to meet seven-year-old Luke.

When Trump picked up his grandson and put him in front of the microphone, the little boy said, “Vote for grandpa.” Once again, the crowd burst into cheers.

“Thank you, sweetheart,” Trump told him:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on his grandchildren’s appearance at the rally, one person writing, “Cuteness overload.”

“That was great. Adorable kids. Fearless like Grandpa,” someone else commented, while another person said, “Trump may be running for President but he TRULY is a family man at heart! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

During the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July, Donald Trump Jr.’s eldest daughter, Kai Madison Trump, spoke about how she views her beloved grandfather and what he will do for the nation, Breitbart News reported.