Kai Trump on Grandpa Donald Trump: ‘Truly Wants the Best for This Country’

Donald Trump Jr.’s eldest daughter, Kai Madison Trump, spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, about how she sees her grandfather and how former President Donald Trump “truly wants the best for this country.”

After being introduced by her father, Kai Trump spoke about how her grandfather is a “normal grandpa,” who gives his grandchildren “candy and soda” and who calls them and checks in on them. Kai Trump added that the mainstream media tries to make the former president “seem like a different person” than he actually is.

“I’m speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don’t often see,” Kai Trump told the crowd. “To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking. He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the High Honor Roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me.”

Kai Trump added that the former president will call her “during the middle of” the school day and ask her how her “golf game is going.”

“I have to remind him that I’m in school, and I’ll have to call him back later,” Kai Trump added. “When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head. And he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me, but I have to remind him I’m a Trump, too.”

The younger Trump added that even with all of his court cases, her grandfather “always asks” her how she is doing.

“He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but, who knows, maybe one day I’ll catch him,” Kai Trump continued.

The former president’s granddaughter continued to talk about how she had felt after learning that her grandfather had been shot and survived an assassination attempt after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Possible Shooting at Rally

C-SPAN

“On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard he had been shot, and I just wanted to know if he was okay. It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person,” Kai Trump added. “A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he’s still standing. Grandpa, you are such an inspiration, and I love you.”

“The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He is very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to Make America Great Again,” she concluded.