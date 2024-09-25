Paul Pelosi, the husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), sold between $500,000 and $1 million worth of Visa stock, according to public records, just weeks before the Justice Department launched a lawsuit against the credit card company on Tuesday.

The finding raises concerns that many members of Congress trade stocks based on information unavailable to the public.

Seventy-six percent of voters believe congressional members and their spouses have an “unfair advantage” in trading stocks.