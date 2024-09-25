Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Sells Almost $1M Worth of Visa Stock Before DOJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit

Wendell Husebø

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), sold between $500,000 and $1 million worth of Visa stock, according to public records, just weeks before the Justice Department launched a lawsuit against the credit card company on Tuesday.

The finding raises concerns that many members of Congress trade stocks based on information unavailable to the public.

Seventy-six percent of voters believe congressional members and their spouses have an “unfair advantage” in trading stocks.

Paul Pelosi traded the stock before the DOJ launched a probe into Visa for allegedly monopolizing the debit card market, Bloomberg reported.
The New York Post reported the trade:

Meanwhile, Christopher Josephs, the tech entrepreneur who runs the “Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker” on X, posted a screenshot of a congressional filing on July 3 which showed that the former House speaker’s husband, Paul Pelosi, had sold 2,000 shares of Visa worth between $500,000 and $1 million.

The disclosure form shows that Pelosi’s transaction is marked “SP,” or spouse — a reference to husband Paul, the San Francisco-based venture capitalist and real estate investor.

At the time Paul Pelosi sold Visa stock, there was no public indication that an antitrust lawsuit against the company was imminent.

Pelosi’s stock portfolio was up 65.5 percent in 2023, one of the best performances in Congress, an Unusual Whales analysis showed.
Some of the most notable establishment members to beat the market were:

  • Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — up 65.5 percent
  • Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) — up 52.8 percent
  • Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) — up 38.2 percent
  • Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) — up 25.3 percent
  • Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — up 18.1 percent

