Kamala Harris to Undermine Her Immigration Record During Friday’s Visit to Arizona 

Vice President Kamala Harris will continue to undermine her record on Friday, this time on the issue of immigration during remarks in Douglas, Arizona.

Harris faces a conundrum: She cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy. In a blow to Harris, President Joe Biden stated Wednesday that he delegated “everything” as commander in chief to Harris, including foreign policy and domestic policy.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, migrants swamped the border:

Authorities arrested about seven million migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under Biden, Reuters reported.

Nearly two million known gotaways evaded U.S. Border Patrol, according to numbers released by Republicans on the House Committee on Homeland Security in April.

The illegal migrant population in the United States was 11 million in 2022, according to Pew Research Center estimates published in July, although critics estimate those numbers to be much higher.

Harris will visit the southern border invasion after Fox News polling on Thursday found more Arizona voters (15 points) trust former President Donald Trump over Harris to handle the crises. Trump leads Harris overall by 3 percentage points among likely Arizona voters (48-51 percent).

During her visit, Harris will try to improve her polling numbers by undermining her record by acknowledging the Biden-Harris administration did not properly secure the border.

Politico Playbook outlined Harris’s revised ideas:

Harris will “argue that American sovereignty requires setting rules at the border and enforcing them.”

She’ll call for more resources for border patrol agents to do their jobs.

She’ll propose new detection machines for fentanyl at border entry ports.

She’ll “reject the false choice between securing the border and creating an immigration system that is safe, orderly, and humane.”

She’ll decry “Trump’s failures as president to address this challenge and his recent efforts to kill bipartisan solutions to it” — and say that “the American people deserve a president who cares more about border security than playing political games.”

More on Harris’s scant plan to secure the border is here.

It is not clear if Harris will take any questions while in Arizona. She has held no press conferences since she entered the race in July. When asked about “specific” policy solutions to secure the southern border during last Thursday’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harris ignored the question, rambling off 441 words in about three minutes.

Winfrey had to interject to force Harris to answer the question from the audience. “So to answer Justin’s question, now that that bill has gone and hasn’t passed, will you reintroduce that?” Oprah followed up on the question. “Absolutely, and when I am elected President of the United States, I will make sure that bill gets to my desk and I will sign it into law,” Harris replied.

The establishment media raised concerns about Harris’s repeated attempts to avoid her record. Concerning immigration, for example, on Monday, Harris aides refused to tell Axios if she still supports amnesty for two million illegal aliens, or so-called “dreamers,” brought into the nation as children.

