Tim Walz Says He’s ‘Been a Knucklehead at Times’

Vice-presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D) said during Tuesday’s debate he has “been a knucklehead at times.”

Walz spent an inordinate amount of time in China, misled voters about his military service, and did little to prevent the 2020 riots in Minnesota.

While answering a question about his history in China, Walz said he was an imperfect “knucklehead.”

“My community knows who I am,” Walz said. “They saw where I was at. They, look, I will be the first to tell you, I have poured my heart into my community. I tried to do the best I can, but I’ve not been perfect, and I’m a knucklehead at times.”

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about unspecified allegations of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) connections against Walz on Monday.

