MAC Files Appeal over WMU’s Loss to Michigan, Says Replay Protocol Wasn’t Followed

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has filed an appeal with the NCAA over last weekend’s clock controversy that led to the University of Michigan’s last-second 13-12 win over Western Michigan.

The MAC issued a statement saying it believes the “replay protocol was not properly followed” as Saturday’s game was winding down. So, the organization has filed an appeal with the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee demanding that the Wolverines’ final score be voided and the win be ruled in Western Michigan’s favor, Bleacher Report says.

Western Michigan issued its own statement supporting MAC’s appeal to overturn Michigan’s win.

“Being bitter doesn’t make you better, and this should not be mistaken for weakness or agreement,” WMU president Russ Kavalhuna said in his statement. “We can show respect for the game while also asking serious questions; I’ve done both, and I’ll keep doing both.”

On the other hand, Western Michigan coach Lance Taylor seems to be ready to just accept Saturday’s loss and thinks everyone should just move on.

“When I walked into the locker room, the first thing I told them was I’m proud of them, and I love them, and they should hold their head high for what they did last night,” Taylor said, according to CBS Sports. “And they should. And whether you win or lose that game, that does not take away how they played and what they put on full display. And that was evident.”

The whole situation had college football in a lather on Saturday after officials decided that a play had ended with one second still on the clock quote despite that the stadium clock and the TV clock had already registers zero seconds. After a review, officials decided that the play did end before the game clock hit zero and that play would resume with one second on the clock. That one second was all the Wolverine’s needed to score and the final result gave Michigan the win.

The one-second controversy sent fans to social media to blast the officials for the miracle clock trick.

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