REPORT: Karmelo Anthony’s Texts Revealed in Court Contain Alleged Racist, Anti-Gay Remarks

Convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony expressed his dislike of “black b*tches” and said he preferred President Trump over Joe Biden in a series of recently revealed text messages obtained by The Daily Mail.

Prosecutors did not present the texts in evidence during Anthony’s trial for the murder of fellow teenager Austin Metcalf at a Frisco, Texas, area track meet on April 2, 2025.

Among the many disturbing messages contained in the court documents is one message from Anthony to a friend in which he claims that he “f***ing [despises] black bitches.”

He explains his animosity towards black women by stating, “all tht wig glue getting to they f***ing brain,” and adds that they “need to go die.”

Anthony displayed anger towards gays as well, even in his younger days. In a text sent in 2021, when he was only 13 or 14 years old, Anthony said he supported President Trump over Joe Biden because Trump doesn’t like gays, like himself.

In another message, Anthony writes, “These f***ing gay people are f***ing everything up.”

The Daily Mail reports that the court documents also contain videos Anthony shot of himself, including videos that show him posing with weapons, such as an AK-47, and another troubling video that shows him pointing a gun at a house before running away.

A mere six months before stabbing Metcalf to death, Anthony sent a message to his girlfriend, bragging about bringing a gun and a knife to school.

While these details were not disclosed during Anthony’s trial, their publication now comes at an inopportune time for him and his attorneys, who are currently working on his appeal.

Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for Metcalf’s murder.