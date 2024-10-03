Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) has been telling different versions of a story on the campaign trail, according to the Washington Post.

In the wake of yet another uncovered lie Walz has told — about being in Hong Kong during the June 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre instead of in Nebraska where he was at the time, the Post reported earlier this week:

He has also repeatedly told a story on the campaign trail about being on a bus tour with Vice President Kamala Harris, seeing groups of their supporters on one side of the street and Trump supporters on the other. Harris, he said, told him that they need to fight for both groups. But Walz has placed the encounter at different locations at different times, The Post found, three times saying it happened in Pennsylvania and three times placing it in Savannah, Ga.

Another Post report said:

He sometimes stumbles over quotes or seems to misspeak. On the trail, for example, Walz has repeatedly told a story about being on a bus tour with Harris and seeing a group of their supporters on one side of the street and a group of Trump supporters (who he jokes are “real independent thinkers” with matching red hats) on the other. In the story, Walz says that Harris told him that they need to fight for both groups, and that their policies can affect those who did not support them. But Walz has told different versions of the story at different times. On three occasions, at rallies and fundraisers, Walz said the moment occurred in Pennsylvania, and on three occasions he said it occurred in Savannah, Ga. The campaign declined to comment on where the interaction actually took place, but after The Washington Post asked about it, Walz removed any reference to a specific location from his next retelling of the story.

The Post noted other “inconsistencies” that “Republicans have criticized Walz for,” including that “he said he carried weapons in war, but never deployed in a war zone, and that he said his daughter was conceived via IVF when he and his wife, Gwen, actually used a different type of fertility treatment.”

Walz has given various excuses for his lies, such as speaking “passionately,” or not using correct “grammar.”

After he was asked during the vice presidential debate on Tuesday why he had previously said he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square Massacre in June 1989 when he was not in Hong Kong until August 1989, Walz fumbled around for an answer, saying he could be a “knucklehead at times,” and saying he “misspoke.”

