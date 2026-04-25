The grocery store chain Aldi announced that it would be eliminating more than 40 ingredients, including artificial sweeteners, coloring, and preservatives, from its “private label” products by the end of 2027.

In a press release on Wednesday, the company shared that an additional 44 ingredients would be removed from its “private label food, vitamin and supplement products.” Among the ingredients being removed from the products are artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, and sweeteners.

“At the heart of our private label products is a commitment to listening to our customers and continually improving the products they bring into their homes,” Scott Patton, who serves as Aldi’s Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement. “Based directly on customer feedback, we are proud to take meaningful steps to make it even easier for families to fill their carts with confidence by delivering simpler ingredients while continuing to provide the quality and value they expect from ALDI.”

Among the list of 44 ingredients Aldi will be removing are Acesulfame K; Bromated Flour; Butylparaben; Calcium Bromate; Canthaxanthin; Methylparaben; Potassium Bromate; Potassium nitrate; Propylene Oxide, and Titanium Dioxide.

Other ingredients being removed include Sucroglycerides, Sodium propionate, Sodium hydroxide, Potassium metabisulphite, and Advantame.

The company also noted how “more than a decade ago” they had removed 13 ingredients from products, and in 2015 they “became one of the first national grocers to remove” synthetic colors from products.

Aldi has previously removed ingredients such as Brominated Vegetable Oil, FD&C Blue No. 1, FD&C Blue No. 2, F&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 2, FD&C Red No. 3, and FD&C Red No. 40, from its products.

The announcement from Aldi comes as stores such as Walmart previously announced that they would be eliminating synthetic dyes and other ingredients from their store-branded products by 2027. Similarly, Target announced in February that they would be requiring all cereals sold by the company to remove artificial dyes by the end of May.

Other companies ,such as PepsiCo, have released new products like, “Simply NKD” Cheetos Puffs, or “Simply NKD” Doritos Nacho Cheese, without artificial dyes or flavors, and have also said they will be eliminating artificial colors and flavors from its Lay’s and Tostitos products. PepsiCo has also stated that it would be moving to use avocado and olive oil more, instead of canola and soybean oil.