Tom Steyer, a Democrat candidate for governor in California, suggested that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents be put “in jail for their crimes.”

In an article on X, Steyer described President Donald Trump as attacking and robbing “the most vulnerable in our society, while protecting and enriching the most powerful.” Steyer also called for ICE to be abolished, and stated that people needed to stop the “authoritarian takeover” of Trump and ICE by countering “ICE head-on,” and going “after both their agents on the streets” and the leadership in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and putting them in jail.

“ICE is acting like a criminal organization, carrying out indiscriminate racial profiling and using violence, intimidation, terrorism, and the murder of Americans to extend Trump’s rule by fear,” Steyer wrote.

Steyer said that if elected governor, he would do five things to give California the power and authority to “take on ICE and win.” The first thing Steyer said he would do was go after ICE, adding that he would pass legislation building on California laws and statutes to prevent ICE agents from profiling people based on things like race, ethnicity, or their jobs.

Steyer explained that the second thing he would do would be give the California Attorney General authority to hold ICE agents accountable for any violence that occurs. The third thing was “appoint and fund a special investigative unit” to work with the California Attorney General. This unit would gather evidence so that the Attorney General can prosecute “offenders and their leadership.”

The fourth thing Steyer said he would do was bring people who may have been detained or taken by ICE agents “back home.” Steyer added that to do so he would create “a much larger and stronger immigration legal defense.” The fifth thing was “launch a massive statewide ‘Know Your Rights’ public education and public awareness campaign.”

A recent report from the City Journal found that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) “covertly spent $1 billion importing 400,000 migrants from poor countries” into the state.

The outlet “traced the money,” and found that Newsom had “granted approximately $1 billion to an army of nonprofits that has encouraged unchecked numbers of migrants to enter the country, fought deportation orders in the courts, and led street protests against ICE.”