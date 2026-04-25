Transgender Loudoun County Substitute Teacher Arrested for Threatening ‘Murder Spree,’ ‘Kill List’

A transgender-identifying substitute teacher in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making threats against a high school.

Loudoun County is a suburb near D.C. that has become infamous for its transgender-related controversies. Hadyn Dollery, a 19-year-old male who reportedly identifies as female is facing charges for making “threats of bodily injury” after law enforcement received tips that he was threatening to commit violence at a high school near Aldie, Fox News reported.

Dollery was apprehended off school property and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, according to the report. He is being housed alone, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet.

The criminal complaint alleges that Dollery threatened several people in a message to a friend on the Discord app, The Loudoun Times-Mirror reported.

“[The criminal complaint] said the threats included going on a ‘murder spree’ at a school. The release said the school was John Champe in Stone Ridge. Freck said Dollery’s message included a ‘kill list,'” according to the report.

FOX’s Washington affiliate reported that Dollery was a “non-licensed” substitute teacher for this school year but is no longer on the substitute list for the district. Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) told the outlet 19-year-olds are allowed to substitute teach as long as they have a high school diploma or an equivalent approved by the state Department of Education.

LCPS spokesman Dan Adams told Fox News that the district “takes all threats seriously, as student and staff safety is our highest priority.”

“In this case, the substitute is no longer on our substitute list and will no longer be allowed to substitute at LCPS,” Adams said.