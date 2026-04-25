VIDEO — ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’: Nebraska Middle School Teacher Accused of Creating AI Child Porn at Work

A 47-year-old male middle school teacher is accused of using artificial intelligence (AI) to create child pornography while he was at work in Omaha, Nebraska.

The suspect in the case was identified as Matthew Lund who worked at Anderson Middle School, Local 12 reported Friday, noting prosecutors also alleged Lund masturbated to the images while he was working.

Authorities received a tip in February that the suspect had uploaded over 400 files to his Google account that were possible child pornography which is also known as child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The files allegedly showed images of children under 12 years old, and one of them was a baby.

The images reportedly showed some of the children in the nude while others showed them performing sexual acts.

Millard Public Schools said it was moving to terminate Lund’s contract after his arrest on Wednesday, KETV reported Thursday.

A judge ordered a $1 million bond in the case. Lund may not have any contact with individuals under 19 years of age and must have a GPS tracker, the outlet said.

One parent of a student said of the suspect, “He was hiding in plain sight,” adding “He made a lot of kids uncomfortable, including my son, but he couldn’t quite say why. It just — something was off.”

After the Nebraska State Patrol (NPS) served a warrant at his home and the suspect was arrested, NPS said officials did not believe any students were victims, per WOWT.

The charges against him include possession of CSAM and distribution of CSAM.

The Internet Watch Foundation sounded the alarm in 2025 regarding a significant increase in AI-generated videos depicting child sexual abuse, Breitbart News reported:

The IWF expressed grave concern over the increasing sophistication of these AI-generated videos, noting that they have “crossed the threshold” of being nearly indistinguishable from real abuse imagery. Shockingly, just over 1,000 of the verified videos depicted category A abuse, the most severe classification of child pornography. Analysts at the IWF attribute this alarming trend to the multibillion-dollar investments pouring into the AI industry, resulting in widely available video-generation models that are being exploited by pedophiles. The ease of access to these tools and the rapid advancements in AI technology have created a fertile ground for perpetrators to create and disseminate CSAM.

The outlet also reported that analysis showed AI-powered “nudify” websites that create nonconsensual deep fake porn from normal photos were making millions of dollars by exploiting the services of companies such as Google, Amazon, and Cloudflare.

Apple and Google have reportedly continued to offer the “nudify” apps even though both companies have policies that prohibit that kind of content, according to Breitbart News.