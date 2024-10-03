Virginia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao had a number of viral moments during his debate with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) on Wednesday night, including his answers on the issues and when he told Kaine to “never go against an Asian when it comes to math.”

Cao slammed Kaine while responding to the first question from News Nation moderator Deanna Allbrittin about the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) strike on the East Coast. Cao said that economic struggles among the union members are driving the strike and that only illegal aliens, criminals, and political elites are better off now than they were compared to when former President Donald Trump was in office.

“The economy is hitting us all the same way. That’s exactly why the ILA is doing the boycott right now and going on strike. It’s because you ask yourself this question: Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” Cao said.

“The answer across the board is no. The only people better off today than they were four years ago are illegal aliens, criminals, and senators like Sen. Tim Kaine,” he added.

While answering a follow-up question, Cao said the United States is shelling out a billion dollars daily to “house and feed illegal aliens.”

“I want to make sure students like [Norfolk State University] when they’re graduating, they know they have a future to walk into,” Cao said. “They get to grab onto the American Dream the way I did, and that’s what I’m going to fight for, all Americans who came here legally and all Americans who grew up here.”

Cao, whose family escaped Vietnam days before Saigon fell to the North Vietnamese Army in 1975 when he was a young child, fielded a question about mass deportation later in the debate, and his response went viral.

He emphasized that those who come to America seeking the American Dream must assimilate to American laws and culture and that illegal immigration negatively affects migrants who are attempting to enter the United States.

“Immigration is very near and dear to my heart. When Vietnam fell, we had nowhere to go, and America brought us in. And my parents waited in line for seven years, we all did, for seven years to get our citizenship,” Cao explained.

After a brief year-long stay in the United States following the escape from Vietnam, his family lived in Niger, where Cao attended French schools. Seven years later, in 1982, Cao’s family came back to America.

“The last thing that my dad had hang over his bed when he passed away two years ago was his naturalization certificate,” Cao, a retired U.S. Navy captain, said Wednesday. “I love this country so much that I wrote a black check up to and including my life to defend it for 25 years in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, and other parts of the world.”

Cao then relayed his message to those seeking to come to the United States in search of the American Dream.

“So here’s my thing to anybody who wants to come here: Don’t ask for the American Dream if you’re not willing to embrace American laws and embrace the American culture, because I did. And so, that’s the number one criteria coming into this country,” he said, adding that those who enter America illegally “need to leave.”

On a follow-up question, Cao emphasized that illegal immigration is “basically screwing up the whole system.”

“There’s people that are waiting in line, like my family, for seven years for their naturalization papers, and so you can’t jump the line. I mean, you go to Costco, and you jump the line, what do you think’s gonna happen?” he added.

Cao has multiple other answers that went viral on social media, including his rebuttal to Kaine when he said, “Never go against an Asian on math,” as well as an answer on low military recruitment.

When Cao said that only 3 of the 227 bills Kaine has ever proposed became law, Kaine claimed that was “completely wrong.”

“Sir, there’s two truths in the world, okay? Never walk in a Target store wearing a red shirt, and never go against an Asian when it comes to math. Trust me on that,” Cao said, drawing laughs from the audience.

“What does that mean?” Kaine responded.

In another moment, Cao criticized the U.S. Navy’s use of a drag queen for recruitment purposes.

“When you’re using a drag queen to recruit for the Navy, that’s not the people we want,” Cao said. “What we need is alpha males and alpha females who are going to rip out their own guts, eat em’ and ask for seconds.”

“Those are young men and women that are going to win wars,” he added, drawing applause.