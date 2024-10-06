President Joe Biden (D) is being accused of trying to ruin Vice President Kamala Harris’s (D) campaign for the White House.

During a press conference Friday, a reporter asked Biden how Harris worked on recent crises in the nation and “what role she has played over the past several days,” according to video footage.

“I’m in constant contact with her,” Biden said. “She’s aware… we’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws that are being employed now. She was a major player in everything we’ve done, including passage of legislation in which we were told we could never pass.”

“Her staff is interlocked with mine in terms of all the things we’re doing,” Biden added.

Following his comments, senior CNN pundit Scott Jennings shared his thoughts on the president’s comments in a social media post.

“He is literally trying to destroy her campaign and it’s just incredible,” he wrote:

Social media users were quick to respond to Jennings’ post, one person writing, “I think he wants her to lose.”