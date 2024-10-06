President Joe Biden (D) is being accused of trying to ruin Vice President Kamala Harris’s (D) campaign for the White House.
During a press conference Friday, a reporter asked Biden how Harris worked on recent crises in the nation and “what role she has played over the past several days,” according to video footage.
“I’m in constant contact with her,” Biden said. “She’s aware… we’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws that are being employed now. She was a major player in everything we’ve done, including passage of legislation in which we were told we could never pass.”
“Her staff is interlocked with mine in terms of all the things we’re doing,” Biden added.
Following his comments, senior CNN pundit Scott Jennings shared his thoughts on the president’s comments in a social media post.
“He is literally trying to destroy her campaign and it’s just incredible,” he wrote:
Social media users were quick to respond to Jennings’ post, one person writing, “I think he wants her to lose.”
“He finally knows exactly what he’s doing,” someone else commented, while another user said, “She’s destroying it all on her own.”
In regard to Biden’s comment about Harris and himself “singing from the same song sheet,” Breitbart News reported on September 10 that Harris’s campaign plagiarized policies from Biden’s campaign website in the weeks after she entered the presidential campaign.
“As Breitbart News noted, Harris finally posted a set of policies on Sunday, after weeks of criticism for not having one on her campaign website. The policies were published just 48 hours before the presidential campaign’s first — and likely only — debate on Tuesday evening on ABC (at 9:00 p.m. ET),” the article read.
According to the Daily Wire, Biden’s appearance at the briefing happened just as Harris was taking the stage at a rally in Detroit, Michigan.
“CNN even noted that it was planning to switch coverage to Harris’ rally right when Biden walked into the press briefing in a move that was ‘clearly overshadowing’ Harris, the network said,” per the outlet.
