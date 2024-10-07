Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is being criticized by the right for taping the sex-focused podcast Call Her Daddy as hundreds of thousands of Americans are still suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The podcast, which aired on Sunday, came as hundreds of thousands of Americans are still waiting for power to be restored across states hit hard by the hurricane.

According to PowerOutage.us, a website that tracks power outages in the United States, more than 255,000 customers are still without power as of Monday — more than a week after Hurricane Helene hit the Southeast, killing more than 230 people with hundreds more still missing.

Meanwhile, Americans in Florida are evacuating their homes ahead of another hurricane that could hit landfall soon.

During her interview, Harris praised the podcast for talking “about the things that people really care about.”

“Especially now, this is a moment in the country and in life where people really want to know they’re seen and heard and that they’re part of a community and that they’re not out there alone,” Harris said.

The Trump campaign posted a video of the podcast host and Harris discussing tampons and then a video of Hurricane Helene victims. “People have lost everything,” one man said. “There’s nothing here.” A resident from Swannanoa, North Carolina, one of the worst-hit towns, said it was eight or nine days until they saw the first Federal Emergency Management Agency aid drop.

The campaign posted:

LEFT: Kamala Harris recording an interview on the sex podcast “Call Her Daddy.” RIGHT: Hurricane victims pleading with their government to HELP after losing their loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods. That tells you all you need to know about Kamala’s priorities.

Harris’s supporters, meanwhile, claimed her podcast appearance was “smart.”

Former Obama administration spokesperson Tommy Vietor said some reporters would “sneer” but “it was the smart thing to do”:

Harris has also been criticized for choosing to campaign in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas as Hurricane Helene made landfall, only returning to Washington, DC, after the storm subsided. President Joe Biden was at his beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, at the time, also returning after the storm subsided.

Former President Donald Trump visited Georgia, which was affected by the hurricane, before either Harris or Biden had toured any hurricane damage.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.