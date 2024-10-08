The Trump campaign called on CBS News’s 60 Minutes to release its full, unedited transcript with Vice President Kamala Harris.

60 Minutes, which aired Harris’s interview Monday night, spliced and diced the conversation, preventing voters from making up their own minds about her answers:

“On Sunday, 60 Minutes teased Kamala’s highly-anticipated sit-down interview with one of her worst word salads to date, which received significant criticism on social media,” Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary,” wrote in a statement. “During the full interview on Monday evening, the word salad was deceptively edited to lessen Kamala’s idiotic response.”

“Why did 60 Minutes choose not to air Kamala’s full word salad, and what else did they choose not to air?” she asked. “The American people deserve the full, unedited transcript from Kamala’s sit-down interview. We call upon 60 Minutes and CBS to release it.”

“What do they, and Kamala, have to hide?” Leavitt questioned.

Political pundits mercilessly mocked Harris’s performance after she delivered false, incoherent, and rambling statements. “BREAKING: @KamalaHarris completely bombed her @60Minutes interview,” Fox News’s Jesse Watters posted on X.

When asked about why she changed many policy positions she ran on just four years ago, Harris concluded that her “values” have not changed. The Trump War Room X account mocked Harris for not changing her “Marxist” values, while the Libs of Tick Tok X account ripped her as a “total train wreck.”

Harris’s misleading statements were not contained to her flip-flops. Harris also suggested she was “elected” the Democrat nominee, triggering a Breitbart News fact check.

Harris, though she won the majority of delegates to become the party’s nominee, won zero votes in the Democrat primary process. After the Democrat primary process concluded with President Joe Biden as the nominee and his subsequent departure from the race under pressure from Democrats and the media, Democratic Party leaders, such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Barack Obama, and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), lined up behind Harris to support her bid to win the majority of Democrat delegates.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.