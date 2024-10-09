Democrats, who were once optimistic about the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris, are now feeling extremely nervous about the party’s decision to push President Joe Biden to step aside.

Harris won exactly zero Democrat primary votes before her coronation and held one of the lowest approval ratings as a vice president in U.S. history. Only after the establishment media began writing about Harris in a positive way did her standing among the electorate appear to rise.

“Everything is deadlocked and the composition of the electorate is unknowable, and there are so many things that are unprecedented,” said Jamal Simmons, a Democrat strategist who served as Harris’s communications director until last year. “So it’s just hard to know,” Simmons told the Hill. “If you’re not nervous, you’re not paying attention.”

Democrat strategist Anthony Coley, who served in the Biden-Harris administration, admitted the party has tremendous anxiety after Biden endorsed Harris. “Now that the sugar high is gone people have realized what Kamala Harris has said from the start, which is that she is the underdog,” Coley said about Harris’s lagging polling numbers in swing states. “This is going to be a fight. … These numbers are just so stubborn.”

Harris’s campaign was rocked on Tuesday when she told The View she would not change on failed policy from the last four years. Harris had worked hard to position herself as the candidate of change, but in just one interview with Democrat allies, Harris undid her carefully crafted talking points.

Under the administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.