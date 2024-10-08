Vice President Kamala Harris would not change any of the failures under the Biden-Harris administration, she told The View on Tuesday, in a sudden campaign strategy shift.

Harris previously tried to distance herself from President Joe Biden, despite being caught in a conundrum: She cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.

WATCH — Harris on What She Would Have Done Differently than Biden: “There Is Not a Thing that Comes to Mind”:

“My approach is about new ideas, new policies that are directed at the current moment. And also, to be very honest with you, my focus is very much in what we need to do over the next ten, twenty years to catch up to the twenty first century,” Harris told Brian Taff of Philadelphia’s Action News 6 ABC on September 13.

“I’m obviously not Joe Biden, and you know, I offer a new generation of leadership,” she said, providing examples of what the Biden-Harris administration failed to achieve.

While on The View, Harris changed her strategy.

“Would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?” host Sunny Hostin asked.

“There is nothing that comes to mind in terms of, and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact,” Harris said:

Harris’s statement confirms President Joe Biden’s statements of her deep involvement in the administration’s decision making.

“We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She’s a major player in everything we’ve done,” Biden told reporters last week in the White House press briefing room. Biden also said he delegated “everything” as commander in chief to Harris, including foreign policy and domestic policy.

Under the administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

Fifty-seven percent of registered voters believe they are not better off under the Biden-Harris administration than they were four years ago under former President Donald Trump, RMG Research polling found in September. Only 25 percent of Americans rate the economic conditions under the Biden-Harris administration as “excellent or good,” a Pew Research survey showed.