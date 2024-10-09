Kamala Harris Struggles to Explain to Colbert the ‘Major Changes’ She’d Make Versus Biden’s Presidency

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down Tuesday night with host Steve Colbert on CBS’s “Late Show” and sought to outline the differences she has made in her tenure when challenged to outline her achievements.

It didn’t go well.

When specifically asked to detail the policy changes she has implemented she quickly retreated into a narrative that hid her role behind the job title “vice president” as somehow disqualifying her from actually doing anything at all.

Colbert asked the question, “Well, your opponent and his vice president, the other night in the debate, said, well, Kamala Harris has been Vice President for three and a half years, why hasn’t she fixed everything already? Can you describe to them what the job of vice president is like, and what have you told Gov. Tim Walz (D) about the job? Have you described to him the vast powers vested in the vice presidency?”

A stumbling Harris answered and sought to dismiss the assumption of “vast powers” being associated with the position, “I have pointed out, through my three and a half years of being Vice President, that it’s Vice President. And there are a lot of responsibilities that you take on. But, did you see that kid who was interviewed after their debate? And — oh, you have to see it, Stephen — and he gave just a total civics lesson about the role of vice president.”

This is not the first time Harris has been held to account for her singular lack of achievements in high office.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow pointed out in August that Democrats’ reasons for supporting Harris for president consisted of her “vibe,” and her being “good for women” rather than an arc of political accomplishments.

During an interview on the Charlie Kirk Show, Marlow referred to a video in which Frontlines reporter Kalen D’Almeida questioned several supporters of Harris at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, and asked them what Harris’s accomplishments were.

Marlow noted that among the reasons listed as to why people were supporting Harris, none of the people listed a “single accomplishment.”

Instead he pointed out “so far” voters had stated they supported Harris for her “vibe,” because she was “good for women,” and that she “won the vice presidency.”