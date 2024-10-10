Donald Trump Rejects Presidential Debate ‘Rematch’ with Kamala Harris

Republican former President Donald Trump declared Wednesday there will be no debate “rematch” with his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris as the 2024 race for the White House enters the final stretch.

He spoke hours after Fox News invited the two presidential contenders to join a possible second debate on either Oct. 24 or Oct. 27, saying early voting had already begun and there was “nothing to debate.”

The pair faced off for the first time on Sept. 10. and Trump rejected rejected a subsequent invitation from CNN for an Oct. 23 debate, accepted by Harris.

Trump has dismissed calls for any rematch on the basis Harris knows she lost the presidential debate hosted by ABC News, as Breitbart News reported.

“It is very late in the process, (early) voting has already begun — there will be no rematch!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social media platform, thus dismissing the possibility of a follow-up to the candidates’ first debate in Philadelphia.

“Kamala stated clearly, yesterday, that she would not do anything different than Joe Biden, so there is nothing to debate,” Trump added.

As Breitbart News reported, Harris issued a slew of false claims and hoaxes on the live television showdown in front of millions of Americans during the presidential debate, while ABC moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir tamely failed to fact-check her.

Meanwhile, debate moderators joined Harris in debating Trump, countering statements he made and trying to fact-check him, with Muir even bizarrely fact-checking a joke the 45th president had previously made.

Despite all that, a Reuters focus group found undecided voters leaned toward Trump 2-to-1 following the debate. A New York Times survey of undecideds produced similar results.