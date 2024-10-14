Kamala Harris, Fearing the Loss of Black Support, Offers More Freebies 

The Harris campaign announced more taxpayer-funded proposals for the black community on Monday.

. The proposals come after polling showed Harris has about 12-15 percent less black voter support than President Joe Biden won in 2020

The Harris campaign’s new proposals to try to reduce the defections include legalizing marijuana, a new loan program, preferred banking options for entrepreneurs, preferred apprenticeship and mentorship programs, and preferred expanded health screenings, the New York Times reported:

The campaign is facing pressure to shore up support among Black men, as polls show that Ms. Harris is receiving significantly lower support from the voting bloc than President Biden did in 2020. The slip from Mr. Biden’s 2020 numbers among Black men is striking: 70 percent said they would vote for Ms. Harris in November, down from Mr. Biden’s 85 percent in 2020. This softening support has so alarmed Democrats that former President Barack Obama issued an urgent call this week for Black men to drop “excuses” and rethink sitting out the election. Black men, particularly younger ones, have been steadily slipping from the Democratic Party, frustrated that their experiences are not reflected in policy as much as other groups’. Ms. Harris’s proposals appear to confront those concerns head-on.

Former President Barack Obama sounded the alarm and scolded black men Thursday night for not “feeling the idea of having a woman as president.”

Obama’s remark suggests any support among black men for former President Donald Trump is based on sexism, a tactic of guilt that may backfire on Vice President Kamala Harris.

Among black men, 80 percent support Harris, a Washington Post/Ipsos poll recently found, while an “NAACP poll found 1 in 4 under the age of 50 expressed support for Trump,” the Hill reported.

“We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities, as we saw when I was running,” Obama told Harris supporters.

“Now, I also want to say that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers,” Obama said. “Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and reasons for that.”

Black voters appear to be trending toward leaving the Democrat party. From 2018 to 2022, the Republican share of the black vote jumped from nine percent to 13 percent.

