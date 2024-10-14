Polls: Kamala Harris’s Favorability Has Fallen Since September

Vice President Kamala Harris’s favorability rating is trending in the wrong direction with the presidential election 21 days out, according to multiple polls.

National polls from NBC News and ABC News/Ipsos, which were released on Sunday, both showed Harris has lost ground on the favorability front since September.

WATCH — 21 Days to Go: Kamala Collapsing? Matt Boyle Breaks Down Where We Stand:

The NBC News survey found that Harris’s rating is six points underwater, with 43 percent of registered voters viewing her in a positive light and 49 percent seeing her negatively. This marks a sizeable drop in popularity compared to NBC News’s September 13-17 poll, when 48 percent had favorable perceptions of her, and 45 percent had unfavorable ones.

In other words, Harris’s favorability has seen a nine-point swing in the wrong direction in less than a month.

While Harris’s favorability has changed drastically month-over-month, so have the topline results in the presidential race. Trump and Harris both land at 48 percent among the registered voter respondents, illustrating a seismic change from September’s poll, when Harris led 49 percent to 44 percent.

NBC News’s latest poll was conducted from October 4-8 among 1,000 registered voters. The margin of error is ± 3.1 percentage points.

WATCH — CNN’s Enten: Kamala Harris Is “Very, Very Weak” with Black Men and Women:

The ABC News poll also depicts Harris losing popularity and three points underwater in her overall favorability rating. In the latest ABC News poll, 44 percent of respondents said they have favorable views of Harris, while a plurality of 47 percent have negative perceptions.

Harris’s 44 percent favorability rating is 3 points less than the 47 percent she registered in the September 11-13 ABC News/Ipsos poll, conducted immediately after the presidential debate. That survey found her unfavorable rating at 44 percent.

Moreover, toplines moved in Trump’s favor in the ABC News/Ipsos survey. In September, Harris led 50 percent to 46 percent among registered voters, but now her lead is 49 percent to 47 percent.

ABC News sampled 2,226 registered voters from October 4-8. The margin of error is ± two percentage points.